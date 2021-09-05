Investigation launched after 500 young fish killed in Mayo river 

An investigation is under way following a serious fish kill of in excess of 500 young salmon and trout in Co Mayo.
Inland Fisheries Ireland says it was alerted to the incident at the Glore River in Kiltimagh last Friday.
The state agency, which is responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, said samples taken estimate that more than 500 young salmon and trout have been killed. A cause is yet to be established.
A spokesperson for the agency said investigations into the incident are ongoing and Inland Fisheries Ireland is "not in a position to comment on the cause of the fish kill at this stage, pending further analysis of samples taken".
The river Glore is recognised as an important spawning river that feeds into the Moy.
In July, in excess of 5,000 fish died in a fish kill incident at Barnagrow Lake in Co Cavan which was linked to “very high” water temperatures recorded during the month's heatwave.
To report fish kills, members of the public are encouraged to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24, which is open 24 hours a day.