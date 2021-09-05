Garda investigation under way following discovery of man's body in Letterkenny 

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 60s at a house in Letterkenny this morning.
Shortly after 2am, gardaí were alerted to the body at a house at Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.
The house has been sealed off and the office for the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.
A Garda spokesperson said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigating gardaí are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the course of the investigation.