Garda investigation under way following discovery of man's body in Letterkenny 

The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 19:49
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 60s at a house in Letterkenny this morning.

Shortly after 2am, gardaí were alerted to the body at a house at Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.

The house has been sealed off and the office for the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

A Garda spokesperson said the man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigating gardaí are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the course of the investigation.

