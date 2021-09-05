20-year-old missing from Meath located safe and well

Update 1pm: Cody Boyle has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier:

Gardaí have said they are concerned for the welfare of a 20-year-old missing from Meath.

Cody Boyle has been missing from Athboy, since 1am this morning.

He is described as being 5’9” inches in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black Diesel tracksuit bottoms and a mustard coloured hoody.

Gardaí and Cody’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kells Garda station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.