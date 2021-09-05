Covid-19 restrictions are easing tomorrow. Here's what is changing

Monday will see the first major easing of Covid-19 restrictions under the Government's plan to phase them out.

Limits on indoor events and live music will begin to ease as the Tánaiste confirmed over the weekend that everything is "ok for next stage of re-opening".

Here's what will change from tomorrow:

Indoor events:

Organised indoor events will be able to take place with up to 60% of venue capacity.

The 60% is allowed where all people in attendance are immune - either fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months.

Indoor events and mass gatherings include bingo venues, conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions.

Outdoor events:

For organised outdoor events, a capacity of 75% will be allowed provided all patrons are vaccinated.

For events where there will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the capacity limit will be 50%.

Cinemas, theatres and live music:

The capacity limit for cinemas and theatres will be 60%, where all people have been vaccinated.

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits of 50 people during September.

Live music can resume, meaning bars can now have musicians playing indoors. Appropriate protective factors must be in place, however.

For indoor live music, drama and live entertainment, the audience should be fully seated.

Weddings and religious ceremonies:

Throughout September, there will be no change to the 100 guest limit for weddings. However, live music is now permitted at weddings.

All religious ceremonies can proceed with a 50% of venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of attendees.

In addition, the capacity on public transport has returned to 100%, a measure that has been in place since September 1. However, face masks or coverings must still be worn.

The easing of restrictions comes as Mr Varadkar faced criticism after a photograph has emerged of him attending a music festival in London on the same weekend Electric Picnic was cancelled.