'All ok' for next stage of reopening to go ahead on Monday - Varadkar

The next stage of reopening the country under the Government’s plan to phase out Covid restrictions is “all ok” to go ahead.

That is according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said that the vaccination of under 35s is “really working now”.

Mr Varadkar said cases have plateaued and that the “rise in patients in hospital and ICU slowing".

“All ok for next stage of re-opening on Monday,” he tweeted.

It comes as 1,414 new cases of the virus were recorded by health officials on Friday night.

Some 353 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, 55 of them in ICUs.

Monday will see the first major easing of Covid restrictions in the plan that was announced last week.

It will see huge changes for organised indoor events, cinemas, theatres and live music.

What changes will occur on Monday?

Indoor events – such as bingo, conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions – will be able to take place with 60% venue capacity.

The 60% limit is allowed provided all attendees are immune, which means they are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months.

Cinemas and theatres will have the same capacity limit under the same rules.

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits of 50 people during September.

Outdoor events will see a capacity of 75% allowed provided all patrons are vaccinated.

For events where there will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the capacity limit will be 50%.

Live music can return to pubs in a boost to musicians across the country, while it will also be permitted at weddings.

However, there will be no change to the 100 guest limit for weddings.

All religious ceremonies can proceed with a 50% of venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of attendees.