Man accused of assaulting Cork garda given bail despite objections

A man alleged to have been "caught in the act" of an assault causing harm to a garda has been released on bail, despite the objections of gardaí.

Janus Poldme, aged 30 and of no fixed abode, appeared before Bandon District Court on four charges.

They include, that he obstructed a garda and assaulted a garda causing harm on Thursday afternoon last at Knockanroe in Castletownbere in West Cork.

Garda Daithi Concannon told Judge James McNulty that Mr Poldme had been arrested at 3.10 pm on September 2.

He said the accused had made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Objection

Gardaí objected to bail for Mr Poldme on a number of grounds, including what Garda Concannon said was the seriousness of the offence and "a fear that he may do it again".

"He was caught in the act," the court heard.

However, the judge heard there was no history of bench warrants and Judge McNulty said there was a presumption of innocence.

He said the evidence proferred as to why Mr Poldme should not be released on bail was "vague".

Mr Poldme's solicitor said he understood his client was homeless and regularly slept in a grandstand in the square in Bantry.

Judge McNulty released Mr Poldme on bail and said it was difficult for the court to grant a request by gardaí that a condition of his release be that he refrain from drinking alcohol, given that Mr Poldme may have an alcohol addiction.

He granted Mr Poldme bail on the usual conditions that he keeps the peace, be of good behaviour, and commit no offence and the case will next come before the court on September 9.