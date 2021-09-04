Two further allegations against deceased founder of homeless charity

Two further allegations against deceased founder of homeless charity

Anthony Flynn's funeral cortege passing the offices of ICHH, the homeless charity he had founded, last Tuesday. The Dublin City councillor and charity activist had been accused of sexual impropriety by two people, one of whom had been a client of ICHH. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 07:22
Mick Clifford

Two further allegations have been made against the deceased founder of the Dublin homeless outreach agency, Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH). 

Anthony Flynn, who founded ICHH in 2013 and was subsequently elected to Dublin City Council, took his own life on August 18 after he was suspended from the agency on foot of two allegations of sexual impropriety. One of the alleged victims had been a client of ICHH.

It has now emerged that in the week after his death two other separate individuals came forward with allegations of a similar nature, both dating from the middle of last year. 

One of these allegations was initially made to a politician and the other to ICHH. Both were passed on to gardaí who were already examining the initial allegations. 

ICHH had expansion plans earlier this year

It has also emerged that ICHH was at an advanced stage of purchasing a building to provide extensive daycare services for the homeless sector earlier in the summer before the allegations against Mr Flynn surfaced. 

The agency was in talks with Dublin City Council over the provision of the services which would have included the availability of a GP, a nurse and the provision of a wide range of social and health services, including a cafe. The proposed centre was to be the first of its kind in the country.

That plan has now been shelved and a number of different sources in the homeless sector have expressed fears that ICHH is now likely to be wound up.

The former chair of the agency, David Hall, resigned ten days ago citing threats to his personal safety. Another board member is also reported to have resigned. The agency appointed a senior counsel to examine the whole affair but it is unclear whether the report will be published. 

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said the force was “not investigating any fresh complaints in relation to this investigation at this time”.

