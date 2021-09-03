89% of adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

89% of adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Vaccinations under way at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin.

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 12:33
Nicole Glennon

The seven millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is set to be administered here in the coming days.

In a Twitter update, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed nearly 6.9m doses have been given out so far and he thanked the "amazing" vaccination teams for their role in the programme. 

Some 3.4m people are now fully vaccinated against the virus with 87.8% of those over 16 fully protected.

This figure rises to 89% of adults (18+) while 92.1% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose. 

In the update, Minister Donnelly also noted some recent changes to the vaccination programme which include plans to offer a third dose to those who are immunocompromised while pregnant women can now be given the Covid-19 vaccine at any stage of pregnancy.

Earlier this year, Niac recommended that pregnant women be offered an mRNA vaccine (such as Pfizer or Moderna) between 14 and 36 weeks’ gestation only.

"Our vaccination programme has been our way out of this pandemic, and it allows us to remove restrictions in the coming weeks," the Minister said.

"As we continue the work to get as many people fully vaccinated as possible I would just ask you all to please stay safe, keep minding each other, keep looking out for each other." 

