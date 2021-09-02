Woman, 20s, killed during single-vehicle crash in Westmeath

Gardaí in Westmeath are appealing for information on a fatal road traffic crash in which a woman was killed.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 20s, died during the collision that occurred on the L1122, Ballinagore, Co. Westmeath, shortly after 8:15pm this evening.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body has been since been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
Gardaí remain on the scene and the road is currently closed to traffic while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct examinations of the area. Local diversions have also been put in place.
Investigating gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
In particular, they have appealed to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.