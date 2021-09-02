'Sardine-like crush of passengers' won't be facilitated: Unions hit out at full capacity return on public transport

Trade unions have hit out at the return of 100% public transport capacity saying there cannot be a return to the “sardine-like crush of passengers”.

Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) have voiced “serious concerns” over the return of full capacity on public transport which came into effect on Wednesday.

The decision was one of a number announced by the Government under the plan for Covid-19 restrictions to be phased out.

However, masks or face coverings must still be worn on all public transport. The requirement for face masks will continue even after October 22, when virtually all public health restrictions will be lifted.

In a joint statement, the two unions have said they have advised members that “a 75% passenger capacity maximum should remain in place until further notice” in order to protect health and safety.

Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary of the NBRU, said the Government’s announcement has caused “real concern amongst our members on the frontline”.

Mr O’Leary said the “complete lack of consultation” with representatives of transport workers over the decision “is in stark contrast to the engagement by the Government with many other sectors concerning the reopening of society from the Covid-19 restrictions”.

The NBRU and Siptu have written to the National Transport Authority calling for “immediate engagement with union representatives so the impact of an increase in capacity on our members' health and safety can be fully explored”.

Siptu Sector Organiser, John Murphy, stated: “Under no circumstances will our members facilitate a return to the sardine-like crush of passengers on to public transport, such as was commonplace prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Both unions will fully support frontline bus, rail and tram workers, inclusive of train host, revenue protection, security and customer service staff, who choose, for their own safety, not to operate in crowded areas throughout the network.

“Such an environment could, in our view, lead to serious outbreaks of Covid-19.” Both unions have said workers have concerns that they are being treated like guinea pigs.

“The statement by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, that Covid-19 restrictions would be gradually and carefully eased during September, before a significant change of approach in October' has also led to concerns that public transport workers are being treated as guinea pigs by the Government. We are simply not prepared to facilitate such a scenario.”

The Department of Transport and the National Transport Authority has been contacted for comment.