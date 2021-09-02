'Housing for All' to see 160,000 houses delivered over next five years

The Government will spend an unprecedented €20bn over the next five years to deliver 160,000 houses under its Housing For All plan.

The much-delayed and anticipated document aimed at fixing the housing crisis will be published today and will set out targets for housing delivery to 2030, with a commitment to build 300,000 houses before the end of the decade.

Those targets will include 90,000 social houses, as well as 36,000 affordable purchase, 18,000 cost-rental and 156,000 private purchase or rental houses.

The Government wants to reach 33,000 houses built per year by 2025 — that is 12,000 more than the total built in 2019, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

That will work out yearly as 10,000 social, 4,000 affordable purchase (including 2,000 houses under the shared equity scheme up to 2025), 2,000 cost rental and 17,000 private houses.

Over the next five years just over €20bn will be made available to fund the plan — €12bn in direct Exchequer funding, €3.5bn in funding through the Land Development Agency and €5bn through the Housing Finance Agency. This means that the yearly budget will be €4bn — higher than the €3.1bn in last year's budget.

A mooted stamp duty cut aimed at encouraging 'empty nesters' to sell houses and downsize will not be included. Sources said it was agreed that this measure would not be met by available supply in the short-term. Instead, the document will commit to a review of 'rightsizing' with the possibility of a stamp duty cut in the future.

A vacant site tax will also be examined, though sources said it will first be necessary for Revenue to be given the go-ahead to collate data on the true numbers of empty homes. Under that plan, exemptions would be given for people whose houses are empty for valid reasons, including long-term nursing home care and other family circumstances.

The plan will aim to tackle the twin crises of housing affordability and availability by ramping up the pace of building, attempting to curb land speculation and helping to cut building costs.

A key measure to be announced will be a 'land-sharing value'. This would see landowners or developers forced to pay up to half the increase in the value of land which is rezoned for housing.

Sources said this will put a cost on both speculation and hoarding of lands. The Land Development Agency is also expected to be allowed to borrow an additional €300m as well as having additional state lands announced. The agency is also expected to be asked to fulfil some of the thousands of planning applications that have yet to break ground. Half of the 80,000 live planning permissions are in Dublin and this equates to four years’ supply for the capital.

About 1,400 social housing units will also be transferred to the Land Development Agency from the National Asset Management Agency, Nama. These homes are currently being leased by affordable housing bodies.

In an interview with Reuters yesterday, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the plan will "shift the state's focus towards investing in affordable housing, tackling vacant homes and ensuring that developers cannot sit indefinitely on land zoned for residential housing".

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin said 'Housing for All' must deliver 20,000 social and affordable houses a year if it is to be successful. He said he would judge the Government’s housing plan “by its details”.

“The key test of the plan will be whether government doubles direct capital investment in the delivery of social and affordable homes," he said.

“Such a level of investment would ensure the delivery of at least 20,000 social, affordable rental and affordable purchase homes a year through new-build, acquisition and refurbishment of vacant and derelict stock. Government cannot control the output of the private sector. It needs to learn from the mistakes of the failed Fine Gael Rebuilding Ireland plan. "