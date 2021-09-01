'We have run out of time' - Electric Picnic will not go ahead this year

Electric Picnic will not be going ahead this year, the festival's organisers have announced.

In a statement issued this evening, the team behind the festival said they had "run out of time" in their efforts to reverse a recent decision by Laois County Council to not hold the event.

Last week, Laois County Council said it could not legally revisit its previous refusal of an event licence for Electric Picnic 2021.

The council said that timelines would also not allow for a new application to be processed in time for the original dates earmarked for the festival.

A spokesperson for Electric Picnic said the organisers now had "no other choice but to cancel this year's edition."

They said they would "not be able to do the festival justice this close to show day."

"It would be unfair to ask ticket holders who’ve stood by us throughout this pandemic to come to EP and not get the full experience they are used to and deserve," a spokesperson for the organisers said.

An update from the Electric Picnic Team 01/09/21: pic.twitter.com/pCTlnDldiX — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) September 1, 2021

Ticket retention and refunds

The Electric Picnic team said they would be offering all ticket holders an option of a full refund, including booking fees.

Anyone wishing to avail of a refund has been asked to contact Ticketmaster directly within the next 30 days to ensure can processed as soon as possible.

The festival's organisers have also said that anyone who has already purchased a ticket will have the option of retaining it for next year's event.

"If you choose this option instead of a refund you don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your ticket," the spokesperson said.

"For more information on this, please email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com and we will do all we can to assist.

The organisers said that next year's festival will take place on the weekend of September 2 to 4.

"We look forward to seeing you all in Stradbally next year."