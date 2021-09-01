Tonight's lotto jackpot is the biggest for five years

Ireland could soon have a new multi-millionaire as tonight’s Lotto jackpot is the highest in over five years.

The top prize of tonight’s draw is estimated to be in the region of €13m.

The last time a jackpot was this large was up for grabs was January 2016 when a ticketholder from Belmullet, Co Mayo won €13,793,435.

Since the National Lottery was launched in 1988, only 27 jackpots over €10m have been won.

Tonight’s midweek total has been rolling on since June 9, and if won, it would be the sixth jackpot winner of 2021.

In late January, an online player in Limerick won €8,530,887.

In April, a player in Co Kilkenny took home €12,740,043.

On May, 22 a punter in Co Westmeath won €6,489,165. One week later, a player in Myrtleville, Co Cork secured €2,469,871.

The most recent win of €2,475,303 was taken home by an online player in Co Galway.

The National Lottery has urged anyone planning to play tonight to purchase their tickets early and to adhere to social distancing measures and public health guidelines in place if buying tickets in a shop.

The deadline to purchase tickets for tonight’s draw, both in-store and online, is 7.45pm.