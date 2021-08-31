Opposition gives 'cautious welcome' to reopening plan 

The Opposition has given a “cautious welcome” to the Government’s reopening plan, describing it as “absolutely the right move”.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said the coalition, however, has questions to answer in respect to the continued lack of access to maternity services for expectant fathers.

She also sought answers as to how jobs in the entertainment sector will be protected and supported in the interim period.

On RTÉ's Six One, she said that being fully vaccinated does not mean that people cannot pass on the virus and while hospitalisations and intensive care admissions will be reduced, capacity within the health service is now the issue.

Ms McDonald said there are "huge" waiting lists and there will need to be "a very expansive winter plan".

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the Government statement marks a new dawn in our fight against Covid.

Responding to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s announcement, she said it is a new beginning as we make preparations for what will hopefully be the final unravelling of the restrictions that have dominated all of our lives for so long.

“It is a day of hope and expectation, but one that is also tinged with sadness as we remember the lives lost to Covid,” she said.

She said the Irish are a resilient people, but this pandemic has tested us like never before.

“They rose to the challenge, working together, while remaining separate, to save lives and protect our hospitals from being overwhelmed by a tidal wave of infection.

"There have been false dawns before, but thanks to the success of our vaccination programme, and the sacrifice and hard work of the Irish people, we can be hopeful that this time it will be different.”

Ms Shortall said returning to normal life will not be without its challenges. Given the omnipresent threat Covid has posed for so long, there will be some trepidation as we emerge from the restrictions.

“Covid has wreaked a terrible toll on all of our lives, in terms of illness, bereavement, unemployment, isolation, and anxiety, and its destructive impact will not be forgotten quickly,” she added.

“As we begin this new phase, we must learn the lessons that Covid has taught us, particularly in relation to ventilation and air purification. When it comes to schools, and the necessity to ensure they remain open, we must see a rapid rollout of CO2 monitors for every single classroom in the country.

“Those who are unable to return to work imminently, as a result of the last remaining restrictions, must not be abandoned. The PUP and employment supports must be retained until the entire edifice of public health guidelines has been dismantled," said the Dublin North-West TD.