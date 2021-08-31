Taoiseach to address nation as Covid-19 restrictions set to be phased out

The Taoiseach is due to address the nation this evening to announce the beginning of the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

While some sectors have already reopened in some capacity, others will finally hear of when their services can resume.

It is expected that by October 22, the vast majority of restrictions will be lifted.

Cabinet approved the plan, titled Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting, this afternoon.

Live music at wedding receptions is expected to return from September 6, while indoor activities for children such as dance and drama classes are to recommence on September 20.

A return to workplaces is expected to recommence on a phased basis in early- to mid-September, with September 13 being mentioned as a possible date.

There will be no UK-style ‘Freedom Day’, with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath saying that the Government will always look to pause or reverse the measures if the public health situation dictates it.

Following a meeting of the sub-committee of Covid-19 on Monday, sources said that next week, September 6, and September 20 will be key dates.

Capacity on public transport is also set to return to 100% from tomorrow, but Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that this is not a sign that the pandemic is over with mask-wearing set to continue for some time.