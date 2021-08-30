New website to help autistic students navigate barriers in third-level education

New website to help autistic students navigate barriers in third-level education

'Covid-19 has deepened many of the challenges which students will have to contend with,' according to AsIAm chief executive Adam Harris. Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 17:47
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

A new website supporting autistic young people to navigate barriers they might face in higher-level education has launched this week.

Launched by national charity AsIAm, the website includes practical resources for third-level students, including financial and budgeting advice, virtual tours, and student recipes. 

Autistic people have a lot to offer to, and benefit from, higher education, according to Adam Harris, the chief executive of AsIAm.

“That said, often the barriers which prevent autistic people from choosing to attend or completing higher-level studies come from non-academic challenges,” he said.

Navigating busy campus environments, managing workload and anxiety, communicating with peers, and navigating complex university bureaucracy are just some examples of this. 

In 2018, AsIAm launched the world’s first framework for universities to achieve a whole of campus accreditation for autism-friendly practice. It was launched in partnership with Dublin City University, the first higher-level institution to implement the standard.

Since then, the National College of Ireland has also been accredited, and no fewer than five other institutions are working towards the recognition.

Mr Harris said: “In recent years, we have seen first-hand the impact small changes can have on improving outcomes for autistic students in higher education." 

Our Autism-Friendly Universities have seen third-level staff receive training in autism, specific calm spaces created on campuses, and significant increases in the number of young people disclosing a diagnosis to university authorities and accessing support. 

“Covid-19 has deepened many of the challenges which students will have to contend with – the transition to university may have not been as well planned due to the school closure periods during the pandemic and changes to the Leaving Cert process." 

“Additionally, attending a much larger, socially intense environment after the lengthy lockdown period could lead to some students feeling overwhelmed or exhausted.”

• According to AsIAm, the AutismFriendlyHEI.ie website has been created in close partnership with autistic third-level students. The website has been funded by Rethink Ireland through the Innovate Together Fund.

Read More

Lockdown learners: How the impact of Covid-19 will have a lifelong impact

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon Feb 1, 2021 Hospital staff in the North under pressure as Covid impacts wards
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport 'Impossible' to get to safety, says Irish citizen stranded in Kabul with his wife and daughters 
Monarchy in crisis after series of revelations by Meghan Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah was most-watched TV show in Ireland this year
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Schools are not major transmission sites for Covid, say health chiefs 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices