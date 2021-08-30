Entertainment industry furious over continued delays in reopening sector

Representatives of the entertainment industry have expressed fresh anger and frustration with Government over continued delays to the reopening of the sector.

Following a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Arts Minister Catherine Martin, the Entertainment Industry Alliance (EIA) hit out at what they called the “lack of urgency” from the Government in terms of timelines.

The representatives said despite specifically writing to Government in advance of the meeting, "highlighting our sectors‘ expectations, and requesting a confirmed reopening date for full capacity events, and a strategy to achieve the same — the Government failed to provide either".

Speaking outside Government Buildings after the meeting, Ms Martin moved to assuage some of that anger and frustration.

She said she remained optimistic that a re-opening in early September is possible for the sector.

“What I was looking for is an early September phased return for live music and events and I remain optimistic about that before we go into this meeting,” she told reporters.

“The industry have always been clear that dates are needed. And that's what will be provided tomorrow. Clarity will be provided,” she added.

Confirming the Irish Examiner story on Monday morning, she said the way to allow indoor sports and other organised activities is through the use of the digital Covid certificate.

Dance and drama for children

She said she hoped to see indoor dance, drama and arts for children return during September also.

During the meeting, the EIA pleaded with the Government that it stop "compounding the hardship suffered by the sector for 537 days" by ensuring that an early September safe reopening date is implemented for those fully vaccinated to attend full capacity indoor and outdoor events.

The EIA said: "Events must be viable with food and beverage sales a key source of income for our events, which are not funded by the taxpayer.

They also called for business and employee supports to remain in place and extended until June 2022, to help allow the sector to recover.

'Total lack of urgency'

“We continue to be disappointed and frustrated at the total lack of urgency on the part of Government for the reopening of the event industry, which represents 35,000 people and is worth €3.5bn to the Irish economy.

"This is despite being the only sector mandated to remain closed for nearly 18 months, far beyond any other industry or sector within Ireland,” they said.

On RTÉ Radio, Denis Desmond, managing director of MCD, said the entertainment sector needed to fully reopen to full capacity events to allow for the return of theatres, large weddings and concerts.

Mr Desmond said concerts and pantomines should now be permitted to go ahead for those who are fully vaccinated. He said: "It's time to open up and live with the new normal."

He said it was now a crucial stage for the Electric Picnic festival and a final call on whether it can go ahead needs to be made today.

He welcomed the news the Cabinet is meeting and considering a full return of public transport, among other issues.