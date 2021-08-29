Eamon Ryan criticises his own TD after 'inappropriate' comments made in Limerick WhatsApp group 

Brian Leddin, Green Party TD, described Limerick councillor Elisa O’Donovan as “unhinged” and “craving fame.” Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 22:09
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has criticised one of his own TDs for making “unacceptable and inappropriate” comments about a party councillor and other prominent women in a Whatsapp group.

Limerick TD Brian Leddin has “apologised” for comments he made about local councillor Elisa O’Donovan, a spokesman for Mr Ryan has told the Irish Examiner.

In comments, he described Ms O’Donovan as “unhinged” and “craving fame”.

The comments in this group were totally unacceptable and inappropriate. 

"Deputy Leddin has accepted that he should have intervened to stop the use of such language.

“Deputy Leddin has apologised for the one occasion in which he used an inappropriate term towards Cllr Elisa O’Donovan. There is no place for insulting language in politics,” the spokesman said.

Mr Leddin, who is chair of the Oireachtas Environment and Climate Action Committee apologised on Saturday night for some comments he made in a WhatsApp group he set up four years ago.

While Mr Leddin did not make some of the most offensive remarks, he accepts he did not do enough to stop them or counter such comments.

In a statement to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Leddin admitted he was a member of the private WhatsApp group, which he said was made up of “a small number of men and women who were interested in planning and heritage issues in Limerick city”.

“Some of the language” used by some of the members was “unsavoury and inappropriate” he said.

“To be clear, I did not encourage such comments or engage with them but, on reflection, should have intervened to voice my unhappiness with such language.” The Green TD said he has since left the WhatsApp group.

Mr Leddin said he regretted his comment about Ms O’Donovan, saying it was “inappropriate” and that he has since apologised to her for it.

