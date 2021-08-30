Revealed: Details of full reopening of Irish society

Digital Covid certificates will be needed to access live music gigs, indoor sports, and other organised activities under plans to be finalised by the Government today.

Senior Government sources told the Irish Examiner that access to events across the remaining sectors will be on the basis of proving full vaccination.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee is meeting today to decide on the final details of the plan to reopen all remaining sectors of society.

Using the digital cert to manage increased numbers at religious services has been ruled out, even though Communions and Confirmations are to return within weeks.

It is likely the numbers allowed to attend weddings and funerals will also increase to 100.

Return of 1.5m students

All public transport will operate at 100% capacity from Wednesday to facilitate the return of 1.5m school children and college students, as well as a return of office workers.

“We’re bringing back schools, bringing back colleges, and also a return to offices. To prepare and provide for that, we need public transport,” said Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

He confirmed Communions and Confirmations would return “very quickly”, but other restrictions on the number of people attending live entertainment would unwind during September and into October.

“A gradual reopening is the correct approach,” he said.

The plan will be signed off and approved by the full Cabinet tomorrow.

Ahead of those meetings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Arts Minister Catherine Martin are to hold a meeting with the Event Industry Alliance today, where arts and live entertainment groups will push for an early reopening of the sector.

Future of Nphet

Meanwhile, there have been mixed signals from the Government about the future of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork on Saturday, hinted that the role of Nphet was to be re-examined.

“What we’re looking at is how we transition into normalcy, in terms of Government, in terms of how Government works, in terms of the institutions of workers and agencies,” he said.

The winding down of Nphet was “not on the agenda at the moment”, said Mr Ryan yesterday.

However, he acknowledged a need to “move away from the emergency measures” in the medium to long term, and increase investment in public health teams in the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, as many children return to school today, chief medical officer Tony Holohan moved to ease concerns of parents, saying the school environment was not a major source of disease transmission.

Any increase in incidence among children was often linked to the events that occur around school as much as the events that occur within school, he said.

He said preparations for the return of schools were being made at a time of very high incidence of Covid-19.

“I am conscious of the considerable efforts already made by many families, parents, and school staff so that schools can reopen,” he said.

Mask wearing

While it seems certain that college students attending large lectures will have to wear face masks on their return to campus, Trinity College Dublin immunologist Luke O’Neill said primary school children should also wear masks in the classroom in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Primary school students do not have to wear masks upon their return to school, with officials viewing it as too challenging for young children and a potential source of stress for pupils.

Secondary school pupils must wear masks at school when indoors.

However, Prof O’Neill said that if mask wearing in primary schools was even 30% effective, it would have a significant impact on breaking the chains of transmission in the younger age groups.