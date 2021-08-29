Good weather to last through the week but it won't be as warm

Good news for anyone still on staycation as the good weather is set to continue on into next week.
Met Éireann says conditions will stay dry through much of the week with temperatures back to around average for the time of year.
The mercury won't reach as high it did in the past week but we can still expect temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.
Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says it could get up to 19C or 20C in parts.
"We can expect the high pressure to stay with us right through next week," Mr O'Reilly said. "It will be dry and settled."
"It will be a little bit less warm, and there will be some more cloud around, but it will generally be dry right up until Friday at least and possibly even into the coming weekend."