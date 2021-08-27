Sending Bailey to France would be like sending a chicken into a coop with a fox, his solicitor says 

Ian Bailey going to France to face charges would be like sending a chicken into the coop while the fox waits inside, his solicitor has said.

Frank Buttimer made the comments following French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion yesterday that a new trial could be arranged for “condemned man” Ian Bailey in France - if he agreed to come.

Responding to the comments, Mr Buttimer told Newstalk it was "total nonsense" to suggest his client would get a fair trial in France and he would not travel to the country under any circumstances.

Asked why Mr Bailey would not return to France voluntarily, Mr Buttimer said: "It's like asking why a chicken would not go into the chicken coop when the fox is there already."

Mr Bailey was found guilty of the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in France in 2019.

Mr Bailey, who did not attend the trial, has referred to it as a “show trial” and a “mockery of justice.”

He was never charged in Ireland in connection to the murder.

In October, the Irish High Court rejected an attempt by France to extradite Mr Bailey.

“The Irish State has its own garda police service and that service does not recognise the conviction of Mr Bailey in France,” Mr Buttimer said.

“There’s an ongoing and to some extent active investigation being conducted still by An Garda Síochana in relation to the matter,” he said, adding that if Mr Bailey’s conviction in France was recognised here, that investigation would have been closed.

The manner in which Ms Toscan du Plantier was “brutally executed” remains a "stain" on Ireland, he said, to the extent that the event happened in Ireland, "but not necessarily that it happened at the hands of an Irish person.”

The perpetrator of that brutal murder "remains a mystery" he said, adding that there is "absolutely no tangible or realistic evidence" linking Mr Bailey to the crime.