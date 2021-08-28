Q&A: What's changing with Ireland's public health restrictions?

Irish people's takeup of vaccines and adherance to health guidelines may be pivotal to Government's reopening plans

What has changed with public health restrictions?

So far, nothing. However, the Cabinet is to present a new plan for the loosening of restrictions for the remaining sectors of the Irish economy on Tuesday after weeks of deliberations.

What can we expect?

On Tuesday, we're to be told that Communions and Confirmations will return in September after a delay due to rising case numbers over the summer.

There will also be a "phased relaxation" of the number of people who can attend outdoor events, such as concerts and festivals, as well as horse racing.

Vaccine certs will now be required for those wishing to attend theatres. This would allow for greater numbers to attend performances, with audiences currently capped at 50.

What period does the roadmap cover?

The Taoiseach says September will be a "significant month" with many sectors returning, including theatre and the arts.

Why is this being released now?

The vaccination programme and its take-up by the Irish people has been successful.

Public health officials have told the Government they would like to see 90% of over-16s vaccinated before Ireland loosens any restrictions. Taoiseach Micheál Martin says we could be there in a matter of weeks, as he hailed the vaccination programme as "an incredible success".

"The various estimates state we are going to reach close to 90% [vaccinated] in September," the Taoiseach said. "In fact, some estimates from the vaccination task force state we could be close to 90% by the week commencing the sixth of September.

"What was very clear from the vaccination team was that we are very close now to in the next number of weeks, reaching the optimal numbers that we can reach in terms of vaccination, and it is in the range of 89% to 90%."

Will we still be facing restrictions in November and December?

The Taoiseach said definitively not. The roadmap will cover September and October only, but with other restrictions such as mask-wearing and social distancing in certain places to remain.

Will we be back in the office?

Possibly. The Government envisages people will be returning to their workplace in a matter of weeks, but only on a phased basis as they monitor Covid-19 case numbers.

Will Electric Picnic go ahead?

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on the issue. However, sources have confirmed that arts minister Catherine Martin has pushed for the festival to go ahead as a "pilot event".

Ms Martin will speak to events organisers over the weekend, but environment minister Eamon Ryan said that Friday's subcabinet meeting was not designed to give a yes or no to any specific event.