GAA fans urged to be vigilant while cheering on Kerry and Tyrone in All-Ireland semi-final

On the eve of the hotly anticipated All-Ireland football semi-final, GAA fans are urged to make plans to cheer on their county in a safe manner.

Whether you're from the Kingdom or you're backing the Red Hand County, vaccinated or unvaccinated, health officials are urging people to celebrate - and commiserate - safely.

Where there is a crowd gathering to watch, people are urged to keep a distance from others and to wear a mask.

If you arrive at the location where you had planned to watch the match and it doesn't feel like a safe environment, then consider moving elsewhere so you can enjoy the match in comfort.

Gathering in small groups should be done outdoors if at all possible which shouldn't be too difficult as the forecast is predicting some stunning weather around the country this weekend.

"I know that everyone is looking forward to Saturday’s game and hopefully to some celebration afterwards," said Dr Margaret O’Sullivan, Specialist in Public Health Medicine at the Department of Public Health HSE South.

We have high rates of community spread in most parts of Ireland right now, so if you are travelling to the match or watching it with others this weekend, do not be complacent about Covid-19."

Those who are attending the match have been urged not to congregate before or after the match and to follow public health guidelines while at Croke Park.

There was widespread concern following scenes of people socialising in large groups after last weekend's All-Ireland hurling final.

Vidoes posted online after Limerick's victory over Cork showed large crowds congregating without masks or social distancing, something minister Simon Coveney said was unacceptable.

Earlier this week, Mr Coveney said it is incumbent on people who are attending these large-scale events to remember to wear their face masks in order to limit the potential spread of Covid-19.

Dr O'Sullivan also reminded people of the importance of following the public health measures even when vaccinated while urging those who are not yet fully vaccinated to take extra care.

Anyone who is concerned they may have symptoms should avoid socialising and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.