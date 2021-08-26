Government examining expansion of Afghan family visas

As in other countries, officials in Ireland are working 'as quickly as possible' to enable people caught up in the Afghanistan crisis to reunite with family members. Pictured are members of a family evacuated today to rejoin relatives in the US. Picture: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 20:30
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys is examining ways of “expanding” the current family reunification system for people caught up in an “absolutely awful situation” in Afghanistan.

She said officials are currently processing family reunification visas “as quickly as possible” and they understand that people in Ireland are worried about family members in Afghanistan.

“I am looking to see if there is anything further we can do to assist those because it is an absolutely awful situation for them," she said.

We are processing any ones that come in and I am examining that there may be a possibility we could expand it somewhat but that will be a decision for Government.  

In a subsequent statement, the Department of Justice said officials are working closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Children and Equality on the situation.

“The immediate focus for this Department has been prioritising the processing of existing applications for visas and family reunification from Afghan nationals," it said.

'Additional policy options' being considered

“As Minister Humphreys noted yesterday, consideration is being given to additional policy options in this area, and Minister Humphreys will be finalising her consideration of this in conjunction with Cabinet colleagues and EU counterparts over the coming days.” 

The department said that officials are currently processing family reunification applications for 103 Afghan family members.

“These are being prioritised and will be fast-tracked to completion in the coming days,” it said. "So far this year, 49 Afghan family members have been approved for family reunification."

Fergus Finlay: The women of Ireland will not ignore the plight of ordinary Afghans

#afghanistanfamily reunificationplace: afghanistanplace: irelandperson: heather humphreysorganisation: department of foreign affairsorganisation: department of justiceorganisation: department of children and equality
