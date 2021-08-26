Fontaines DC put on the jersey for Focus Ireland's homelessness campaign

"Is it too real for ya?" Thankfully for Focus Ireland, the answer is yes - sales from a special jersey by Bohemians FC and Fontaines DC have raised €12,000 for the charity.

The jersey, with the Dublin band's name emblazoned across the front of the O'Neill's away shirt, was launched as part of an initiative to raise more awareness of the homelessness crisis.

Tom Coll, Fontaines DC drummer, said: "We're extremely proud to be a part of the Bohs kit in conjunction with Focus Ireland as they are two organisations that we hold very close to our hearts. Bohemians and the work they do on social inclusion, humanitarian and the community development level is something that we are proud to support in any way that we can.

"We used to rehearse in a little shed in Phibsborough years ago and the spirit surrounding Bohs is something that we found both welcoming and a true necessity to forward thinking, socially conscious action on a community level."

He said seeing the club's Refugees Welcome kit last season was an eye-opener to what kind of a message a football kit could achieve, instilling pride in a community and also spreading awareness and raising money for a social issue that is "grossly neglected".

"It is great to see this jersey doing something similar with Focus Ireland and us raising some money for the tireless work they provide for the families and people homeless in Ireland.

Massive thanks to 2 of Dublin’s finest @fontainesdublin & @bfcdublin This dream team harnessed the power of music & football to shine a light on homelessness. They’ve raised over €12k from sales of the iconic Bohs away jersey featuring the band & Focus Ireland #EndHomelessness pic.twitter.com/0u9PVI7WhJ — FocusIreland (@FocusIreland) August 26, 2021

"We've worked with Focus Ireland in the past and we've found them to be a genuinely amazing charity in their work both on a grassroots level and also in the battle to shape adequate policy on sustainable housing provision for people who need it."

Bohemians thanked main club partner Des Kelly Interiors for facilitating the move.

Daniel Lambert, club COO, said: "Homelessness is not something that must exist, it can, and it should be solved, and we need to ensure as a society that it is not normalised and accepted."

Fontaines DC are back on the live circuit from this week, with concerts in Europe from Autumn and into next year.