Charities Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate BirdWatch Ireland

Charities Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate BirdWatch Ireland

"While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Birdwatch Ireland's engagement with it on the concerns raised," said Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin, "a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted."

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 12:39
Greg Murphy

The Charities Regulatory Authority has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into BirdWatch Ireland.

The Charities Regulator said several concerns were raised with them in relation to BirdWatch Ireland in March and September of 2019.

The charity engaged with regulators in 2019 and as part of a review of open concerns in 2021, the regulators followed up with Birdwatch Ireland, during which "a matter of further concern" was found.

The Charities Regular said the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

"While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Birdwatch Ireland's engagement with it on the concerns raised," said Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin, "a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted."

Investigators have been appointed to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report of their investigation and findings.

More in this section

'Huge spike' in people looking to give up dogs as Covid restrictions ease 'Huge spike' in people looking to give up dogs as Covid restrictions ease
'I was so scared': Afghan-Irish woman talks about desperate attempt to flee Kabul 'I was so scared': Afghan-Irish woman talks about desperate attempt to flee Kabul
Risks need to be identified and measures taken as Covid restrictions ease, expert says Risks need to be identified and measures taken as Covid restrictions ease, expert says
Father Taking Daughter to School

SVP fields hundreds of calls from strapped parents ahead of school return

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices