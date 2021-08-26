Charities Regulator appoints inspectors to investigate BirdWatch Ireland

The Charities Regulatory Authority has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into BirdWatch Ireland.

The Charities Regulator said several concerns were raised with them in relation to BirdWatch Ireland in March and September of 2019.

The charity engaged with regulators in 2019 and as part of a review of open concerns in 2021, the regulators followed up with Birdwatch Ireland, during which "a matter of further concern" was found.

The Charities Regular said the opening of a statutory investigation is not in itself a finding of any wrongdoing.

"While the Charities Regulator acknowledges Birdwatch Ireland's engagement with it on the concerns raised," said Charities Regulator Chief Executive Helen Martin, "a statutory investigation into the charity is warranted."

Investigators have been appointed to investigate the affairs of the charity and to prepare a report of their investigation and findings.