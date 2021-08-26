36 Irish citizens remain in Afghanistan as fears of airport terror attack grow

Irish citizens who have yet to make it to Kabul Airport are unlikely to get out of Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline, a security expert has said.

The evacuation effort in the country is growing increasingly desperate as terrorism fears at Kabul airport grow and the deadline for troops to leave Afghanistan approaches.

US president Joe Biden has committed to withdrawing American troops from the country by the end of the month.

There are 36 Irish citizens still in Afghanistan with members of the Army Rangers currently trying to get them on flights.

More than 10,000 people are waiting at Kabul airport, desperate to leave following the Taliban takeover and concerns of a terrorist attack continue to grow.

Security and Defence Analyst, Declan Power, said it is likely contingency plans are being made in case they can not be evacuated in time.

"If they are all at the airport, I would say they probably will get out," he said.

"Anybody who hasn't made it to the airport well that will be another day's work.

"I suspect plans are already underway for, within the European Union context, any citizens who didn't manage to make it to either Kabul or indeed the airport."

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Picture: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Many people are being taken from Afghanistan to Qatar, with refugees housed in accommodation built for the upcoming World Cup.

The country's assistant foreign minister Lolwah al-Khater says they are helping people of all ages.

"We didn't expect this number of babies, kids and pregnant women and we're trying to cope with the situation," she said.

"Everyone was talking about a timeline that would last for weeks or months."

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the administration believes about 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan, 12 days into a massive US military airlift.

Mr Blinken said at a news conference that another 4,500 Americans have been evacuated in a US-run, round-the-clock operation since the Taliban reached the capital on August 14.

American officials are in contact with about 500 American citizens to try to get them safely out of the country, the US official said.

Mr Blinken described ongoing efforts to reach the final 1,000 Americans, ahead of the US withdrawal.

“We’re aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day, through multiple channels of communication, phone, email, text-messaging, to determine whether they still want to leave,” he said.

He said leaving Kabul will not be the end of their work.

"There is no deadline on our work to help any remaining American citizens who decide they want to leave to do so, along with many Afghans who have stood by us over these many years, and want to leave, and have been unable to do so," he said.

"That effort will continue every day."