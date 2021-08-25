US says around 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the administration believes about 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan, 12 days into a massive US military airlift.

Mr Blinken said at a news conference that another 4,500 Americans have been evacuated in a US-run, round-the-clock operation since the Taliban reached the capital on August 14, completing a sudden rout of the US-backed Afghan government and military.