ISPCA asks for public's help in locating owners of kitten which had leg amputated

The ISPCA is appealing to the public for any information regarding a lost kitten which had to have her leg amputated.

The animal welfare charity was alerted to the calico kitten's plight by a member of the public after they saw the kitten dragging its leg across an isolated car park in the Cavan Burren.

Animal Welfare inspector Elaine Reynolds located the kitten hiding under an old building and took it for immediate veterinary assessment where it was found that her left hind leg was dislocated.

The ISPCA said the only option was to amputate the leg and emergency surgery was performed that evening.

The kitten, named Burren by jer rescuers, is now in a foster home recuperating from her ordeal.

Inspector Reynolds said it is unclear how Burren came to be in the position.

Animal Welfare Inspector Elaine Reynolds located the kitten hiding under an old building and took it for immediate veterinary assessment where it was found that her left hind leg was dislocated

"It is a remote location and there are no houses in the vicinity. Burren was no more than eight weeks old and, with her injury, could not have travelled too far by herself."

"Although injured and frightened she was very friendly and it is obvious that she was used to human contact. Huge thanks to the member of the public who heard her cry for help and called us”.

Once a little older, the ISPCA will be appealing for a loving home for Burren if it does not locate her owner.

“All cats and kittens adopted from the ISPCA are fully vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered/ spayed (when of age), cat-flap and litter-trained," the ISPCA said.

The charity asks for an adoption donation of €75 to help cover some of its veterinary costs.