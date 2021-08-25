Irish sex workers welcome OnlyFans reversal on planned ban on sexually explicit content

Irish sex workers have welcomed the news that OnlyFans is to suspend its proposed ban on sexually explicit content.

The online subscription service, which is popular among sex workers, recently announced new rules which were due to come into effect in October and would prohibit “any content containing sexually explicit conduct”, though non-sexual nudity would still be permitted.

On Wednesday, it seemingly reversed the decision via a statement on its Twitter page.

In the statement, OnlyFans said it had "secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

The company initially said the move was being introduced due to pressure from financial partners, leading some to assume payment processors Mastercard and Visa were behind it.

Chief executive Tim Stokely later said in an interview it was “unfair” banks which had prompted the change over concerns about “reputational risk”.

A spokesperson for OnlyFans told the PA news agency: “The proposed October 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

Loss of income could have led to risk-taking

Aoife Bloom of Sex Workers Association Ireland (SWAI) welcomed OnlyFans decision, stating that reducing sex workers income will do nothing "to end exploitation and trafficking in the industry."

"Sex workers could have been forced to move away from OnlyFans into in-person work. This loss of income could have forced workers into taking risks such as not using condoms or taking on clients that they would normally turn down.”

Ms Bloom stressed that despite the claims of anti-sex work organisations in Ireland and elsewhere, "there is no evidence" that people have been coerced into creating content for the platform.

"The platform allows workers to set their own time, be their own boss and avoid exploitative pornography production companies.

"It is clear that anti-sex work ideology is more important than mitigating risk for people working in the industry."

Ms Bloom said Irish sex workers are "familiar with exclusion from financial platforms" but while financial institutes claim "a moral authority" when it comes to sex work, many "continue to work with companies that are responsible for climate change or the opioid crisis."