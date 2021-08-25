Crunch Monday meeting for live music may be too late for Electric Picnic

Denis Desmond, managing director of music promoters MCD has warned that next Monday will be too late for a decision to be made about Electric Picnic.

A showdown meeting will now take place next Monday between the live events industry representatives and the government to decide on the sector's reopening.

“We're calling on the Government as of today to reverse the decision on Electric Picnic not happening and to allow it to go ahead, very much based on the fact of Tony Holohan's comments yesterday and Minister Stephen Donnelly's comments this morning,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today show.

We need to get a decision today, at the latest tomorrow, we can still make it happen. If it runs until next Monday we've run out of time.

Mr Desmond was speaking after the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tonoy Holohan's comments during a National Public Health Emeregency Team (Nphet) briefing that public health officials “wouldn’t have a major concern” about an event such as Electric Picnic going ahead if it was only attended by those who are vaccinated.

"Safe to proceed"

Mr Desmond said that the proposition was that all attendees and everyone working at Electric Picnic event would be fully vaccinated, which was the system in place for indoor shows in the US since June 26th.

“Electric Picnic is out of doors, we feel it is very safe to proceed with the event and are calling on the Government to reverse that decision and to allow it to go ahead.

“I'd feel much safer at Electric Picnic knowing that everybody's fully vaccinated, even if there are one or two people or even a hundred people who slip in unnoticed, rather than being on a flight where you don't know if the person next to you has been vaccinated or not,” he said.

When asked if October or November would be a better time to return to live events, Mr Desmond said that by October and November it would be great to see indoor shows at full capacity, limited to people fully vaccinated.

“I wouldn't be that keen on doing Electric Picnic in October, late September is the latest we could go.

"The information is there, the stats are there, the UK has been open to events, the US has been open to events since late June.

There comes a time when you have to say 90% of the population is vaccinated, we need to learn to live with Covid. It's not going to go away.

“I think the Government have no understanding of our industry and of the contribution that our industry makes, which is disappointing.

"Hopefully they are beginning to see the light, hopefully they will react to the campaign. It's time to look at our business, look at the 35,000 people who have not worked in over 500 days.

"Let them get back to work, Engage with us and let's find a way forward.”

Growing discord over Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the latest stage in reopenings has focused on the regulation of the live events and arts industry.

There was widespread disbelief at the scenes in Croke Park before and after the All Ireland Final between Limerick and Cork as large crowds appeared to gather around the stadium and nearby pubs.

Up to 40,000 spectators attended the hurling final, with many supporters not appearing to social distance in the stands or wear masks.

Industry representatives have expressed frustration and disappointment for many months at the lack of a clear roadmap for their sector and the decision from the Cabinet's Covid subcommittee not to meet with Arts Minister Catherine Martin this week the latest insult in their view.