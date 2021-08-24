36 Irish citizens in race against time as Biden doubles down on Afghanistan evacuation deadline

More than 30 Irish citizens in Afghanistan are in a race against time to get home after US President Joe Biden announced they will not extend the August 31 deadline for completing the US-led evacuation of Afghanistan.

In a Pentagon briefing this evening, US admiral and Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby said there has been “no change” to the timeline of the mission which is the end of this month.

While the decision has been criticised, it had been anticipated given the Taliban's warning there would be "consequences" should the US or UK seek more time to evacuate their people.

In total, 36 Irish citizens have yet to be transported out from Kabul and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

On Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a team of Irish diplomats supported by the military has been deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate any citizens remaining in the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said they will continue to work with Irish citizens beyond August 31 if they are still in Kabul

Mr Coveney said on Tuesday: “I don’t want to raise expectations unrealistically, that everybody will get out as a result of this.

“Even beyond the 31st of this month, into September, we will continue to work with Irish citizens if they’re in Kabul.”

The small group of Army Rangers and two diplomats left for Kabul late last night. It is understood a government jet has also been deployed to the Middle East to support the emergency mission.

The Learjet 45, which was deployed this afternoon, is understood to be a "contingency measure" and will not be entering Afghan airspace, according to RTÉ.

In the face of stiff Taliban opposition and weighing the risks of keeping forces on the ground beyond the deadline, Mr Biden opted to complete the mission by next Tuesday.

Doubling down

America's European allies, as well as US politicians, veterans' groups and refugee organisations, had urged President Biden to continue the evacuations as long as needed to get out all foreigners, Afghan allies and others most at risk from the Taliban, but President Biden has doubled down on the August 31 deadline.

Speaking on Tuesday, President Biden said they will work to get people out "as quickly and efficiently as possible," adding that the sooner they can finish "the better.”

However, he noted that the US’s completion of evacuations by 31 August is contingent on the Taliban allowing access to the airport and contingency plans are in place to finish evacuating Americans and Afghan allies beyond the deadline if required.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

In the Taliban's own press conference on Tuesday, their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said all people must be removed by August 31.

“After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance.”

Mujahid also said the Taliban wanted Afghans to stop going to the airport immediately.

“We are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave,” Mujahid told reporters.

“They [the Americans] have the opportunity, they have all the resources, they can take all the people that belong to them but we are not going to allow Afghans to leave and we will not extend the deadline."