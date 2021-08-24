Publisher defends portrayal of greyhound racing in Junior Cycle book

“Measured and considered language” was used to describe greyhound racing in a civil, social and political education (CSPE) book for Junior Cycle students, according to its publisher.

Representatives of the greyhound sector have sought the removal of a text they describe as a "misleading and inaccurate" representation of greyhound racing.

In response, Folens, the publisher of Make a Difference, said the authors of the book were highly experienced educators and authors who have been teaching CSPE for many years.

“The language they used in the section on greyhound racing is both measured and considered,” the schoolbooks publisher said in a statement.

Widespread research was conducted when putting together the content of the book, including RTÉ Investigates: Running for their Lives.

'Topical issue'

“Greyhound racing is a topical issue that has been discussed widely in the public domain,” the publisher said.

The CSPE book, Make A Difference, includes a piece called ‘Going to the Dogs’ which lists a series of what it describes as problems with greyhound racing, and invites students to think up a possible solution in response.

Frank Nyhan, chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland, said the text 'entirely misrepresents the sport and industry at an important formative time for these students'. File picture

The text includes statements such as "some greyhounds are raced when they are not well or fit enough to race"; "unsuccessful greyhounds are sometimes abandoned or even put down"; and "when some greyhounds become too old to race, they are abandoned or put down".

Frank Nyhan, chairman of Greyhound Racing Ireland, said the text "entirely misrepresents the sport and industry at an important formative time for these students".

Folens said it was aware of the concerns raised by the greyhound industry in relation to ‘Going to the Dogs’. It is prepared to make suitable examples of good greyhound welfare part of the digital resources available to teachers and students.

“We have received positive feedback from both animal welfare groups and members of the public, who welcome students discussing and reviewing topics such as greyhound racing.”