Quick-thinking holidaymakers use towels and seaweed to rescue stricken dolphin

A group of quick-thinking holidaymakers saved the life of a young dolphin after wrapping it in towels and seaweed before dragging it back to the safety of the sea.

The risso's dolphin calf found itself stranded on Magheraroarty beach in West Donegal.

The young mammal was in distress and was beginning to suffer from the sun and being out of the water.

Thankfully, there was a group of holidaymakers nearby who rushed to its aid.

The rescuers covered the dolphin in wet seaweed and also used towels to make sure it did not become blistered while out of the water.

The rescuers covered the dolphin in wet seaweed and also used towels to make sure it did not become blistered while out of the water. Picture: nwnewspix

The group managed to keep the dolphin hydrated and cool before bringing it back to deeper waters and allowing it to return to the sea.

The group included tourists Tina Crean, Mervin and Adam Davidson, Ray and Dawn Gill and two other men.

Quick actions praised

Their quick actions were praised by the Donegal branch of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.

A spokesperson said: "The quick actions of the holiday-makers and the general public helped the calf back to the sea.

This prevented unnecessary blistering and suffering out of water."

The spokesperson added: "If you do come across a live stranding in this area please contact us, 086 222 3328, we will do our level best to give the mammal a chance."

The latest rescue is a turn of the tide after what happened off Castlegregory beach in Kerry at the weekend.

When a swimmer went missing there, it was only thanks to a pod of dolphins that had surrounded the stricken person that a volunteer lifeboat crew with Fenit RNLI was able to locate them.