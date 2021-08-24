Having Irish team at Kabul airport will help bring home Irish citizens, says Defence minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that having an Irish team on the ground in Kabul will maximise the opportunities to get Irish citizens out of Afghanistan.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr Coveney said that the situation in Kabul was fluid.

“On balance, this is the right thing to do.”

Of the 24 Irish passport holders, plus their 12 dependents, many were of Afghan origin which made it more difficult to get them through the crowds outside the airport, he explained.

“We are committed to them.”

The fact that many of the groups were family units made getting them out together more challenging.

We have places on planes for all these people.

There has been a lot of cooperation between other EU countries, the UK and the US in relation to flights, Coveney said, however, the real challenge was how to get the people from where they were now to the airport as many were in hiding and it was difficult getting through Taliban checkpoints and the large crowds at the airport.

“We are trying to work with the US who run the airport. The UK has been really helpful on this, they are coordinating points around the airport and have been offering to help Irish citizens.”

Having the Rangers and diplomats on the ground will help, he said.

If a window of opportunity opens up, we will have people on the ground. It is a risk worth taking.

Mr Coveney said that the Irish Ranger wing was the best at what they did and were among the best in the world.

They had trained with their counterparts from other countries and were highly skilled which was why they had been deployed to Kabul.

Unless US President Joe Biden changes his mind today on the deadline for withdrawal from Kabul, which was set for August 31, it would be a matter of days to get the 36 people out of Afghanistan, said Mr Coveney.

It would be a “short targeted deployment. It’s the right thing to do.”