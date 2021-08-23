Fresh appeal for information on 25th anniversary of Fiona Pender disappearance

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal to the public for information on an Offaly woman who has been missing for 25 years today.

Fiona Pender was last seen at around 6am on August 23, 1996 at her flat in Church Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

No one has ever been brought to justice in relation to her disappearance.

Missing person Fiona Pender

Ms Pender, 25, was described as being 5ft 5in tall, with long blonde hair.

She was wearing bright clothing and white leggings and was seven months pregnant when she disappeared.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Ms Pender who has not yet spoken to the investigation team.

They have also appealed to anyone who has previously spoken to gardaí about the incident but “felt they could not provide gardaí with all the information they had” to contact the investigation team again.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is urged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.