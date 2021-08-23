Most maternity clinicians believe caesareans are not the safest option

Almost three-quarters of maternity clinicians believe elective caesarean section is not the safest option for the mother or baby, yet 45% believed that a woman should be able to have a CS if she wants to.

The finding is published in the Women and Birth journal and the research was conducted by experts at the School of Nursing and Midwifery in Trinity College Dublin.

It is based on the views of 152 maternity care professionals.

According to the study: "Most (97%) indicated that the CS rate in their unit was ‘high’, although 81% believed there was a shift in culture towards a lower threshold for performing caesarean sections.

"Most participants (85%) considered birth a natural process that should not be interfered with unless necessary and that elective CS is not the safest option for the mother (74%) or baby (71%), yet 45% believed that a woman should be able to have a CS if she wants a CS."

The survey included midwives, nurses, obstetricians, and allied healthcare professionals involved in providing care to women during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

It also includes quotes from some of those professionals.

For example, one obstetrician said: “I believe in a mother’s choice but only once fully informed about all the risks and benefits. I feel that a full medical and social history is important before deciding if a mother can request an elective CS.”

According to a midwife: “Working in private postnatal, I feel women usually elect for LSCS [lower (uterine) segment caesarean section] due to lack of education, many not prepared for pain and recovery time, some women not aware they will bleed post LSCS etc. Education sessions with a midwife would reduce the amount electing for LSCS/prepare women more for recovery from LSCS.”

Another midwife said: “I believe that maternal choice also needs to be respected and if a woman is requesting an elective CS or a vaginal birth under any circumstances then her choice should be respected + supported.”