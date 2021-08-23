'Citizen scientists' sought to measure pollution in Dublin

A call has gone out for 1,000 would-be 'citizen scientists' to take part in a major air pollution study in Dublin that is targeting the harmful emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Heritage non-governmental organisation An Taisce and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) want 1,000 citizens to fit themselves with a small tube that will measure nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in their local area.

NO2, a pollutant that causes inflammation of the airways in high doses which can cause irreversible damage to the respiratory system, has exceeded the levels laid down by the EU in parts of Dublin, EPA data has shown previously.

NO2 has been called one of the worst pollutants by health and environmental experts, and a major shift in environmental policy is under way in recent years across the EU because of NO2 emissions.

An Taisce and the EPA now plan to kit out 1,000 volunteers with the crayon-sized tube. They will then fit it on October 8 and leave it in place for four weeks.

"The tube will measure the levels of NO2 – without you even knowing that it is there. After the four weeks, you will post the tube back to the EPA free of charge. Your tube will be sent for analysis and you will get a copy of your results once it has been analysed," the organisations said.

The study was inspired by a similar citizen science air pollution campaign in Belgium called Curious Noses, which was Europe’s largest ever air pollution measurement project.

Diesel emissions scandal

Citizens here are becoming more aware than ever of the harmful effects of NO2, with the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal exploding onto the public consciousness in 2015.

That scandal came about after the German car giant Volkswagen and other firms were found to have inserted so-called "defeat devices" in their vehicles to make it seem like NO2 emissions were lower than what they actually were.

Outrage was such that governments moved to eventually ban fossil-fuelled vehicles in the next 20 years.

On the citizen air monitoring project, EPA senior scientist Stephanie Long said: "According to a recent EPA survey, four out of every five people in Ireland believe that air pollution is a serious health risk, and two thirds of us think that it is a serious national problem.

"Recent EPA data shows that NO2, which can have harmful effects on your lungs, is increasing in some areas around Dublin. By taking part in the Clean Air Together project you will know your NO2. You will measure how much NO2 is in your local area and your measurement – together with all of the other data collected – will give us a detailed picture of air quality in the city.”

Early deaths

Poor air quality has been proven to lead to needlessly early deaths in Ireland.

Particulate matter from the burning of solid fuel is estimated to cause 1,300 premature deaths per year. Particulate matter is said to be all solid and liquid particles suspended in air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

Despite awareness growing of harmful emissions from cars, a survey earlier this year by the Irish Heart Foundation and the Asthma Society of Ireland found that most Irish people remain wholly unaware that fossil fuel burning at home is the main cause of air pollution.

Only one in 10 believe smoky fuels, including coal, turf and wet wood to heat homes to be the leading source of air pollution.