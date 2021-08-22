Kurdish community mourns family killed in Galway crash

The family of three killed during a horrific car accident on the M6 in Galway earlier this week have been named locally.

Sabah Karzan, his wife, Shahen Qasm and their eight-month-old baby Lena died in the three-car crash near the westbound approach to the M6 at Poolboy near Ballinasloe at 7.40pm on Thursday evening.

The family were members of the Irish -Kurdish community.

Sharing a picture of the three on Facebook, the Kurdish Irish Society expressed its “deepest sympathy to the family.”

"May their souls be returned to Allah and let them rest in peace. God rest their souls,” the society wrote.

It is understood all three were killed instantly when their car collided with another vehicle that was being driven in the wrong direction down the motorway.

The driver of the vehicle which caused the incident, a Polish national, also died during the crash.

He had been arrested previously in relation to several instances of dangerous driving.

The female driver of the third car escaped with what are described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Post-mortem examinations on all of those killed are continuing at Portincula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Gardaí in Galway have reiterated their appeal for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage and were travelling on the M6 at the time of Thursday’s accident, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.