Man killed in Limerick crash was due to get married today

A man has been killed in a road crash, just hours before he was due to celebrate his wedding nuptials.

The deceased, who was named locally as Myles “Miley” Harty, 20, from Askeaton, Co Limerick, died instantly when the car in which he was a front seat passenger, left the road and hit a pole at around 1am, at Cragmore, on the Askeaton to Rathkeale Road.

A teenager, who gardaí believe was driving the car, was arrested by gardaí at the scene, on suspicion of committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

A third man, who was a back seat passenger in the car - a silver coloured Skoda hatchback - was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick with what gardaí said were “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Mr Harty was due to get married at St Munchin’s Church in Limerick City this afternoon.

His heartbroken fiancée is being comforted by family and friends.

The wider Traveller community, of which Mr Harty was a member, has been plunged into deep sadness, and his wide circle of friends and relations were trying to come to terms with his sudden death.

Fr Seán Ó Longaigh, Askeaton Parish Priest, said Mr Harty was well-known in the rural West Limerick community.

Fr Ó Longaigh said the town was “in shock”.

It’s very sad for the families, they are now switching from a wedding to a funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, naturally.

“Myles was a young person who grew up locally, he went to the local school, he’d have an awful lot of relations around Askeaton. He was due to get married in Limerick today, yes, the family must be in bits."

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal single vehicle collision and have appealed for witnesses and any dash cam footage from other vehicles that were traveling along the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale route around the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Seven killed in 24 hours on irish roads

The death brings the number of dead on Irish roads to seven in just over 24 hours.

Four people, including an infant, lost their lives on the M6 near Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Thursday evening after a car drove the wrong way along the motorway before striking a number of vehicles.

Separately, two men, named locally as David Conroy and John Enright, were killed in a three-vehicle accident in Duleek, Co Meath, early on Friday morning.

The separate accidents led An Garda Siochana and the Road Safety Authority to yesterday issue an appeal to motorists to take greater care on the road, particularly given heavy rainfall across the weekend is likely to lead to hazardous road conditions.