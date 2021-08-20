Hospital waiting lists top 900,000 for the first time

Hospital waiting lists have topped 900,000 people for the first time, after an increase of almost 25,000 since April.

There are 764,162 people waiting for either out-patient, endoscopy, or in-patient care. A further 144,357 people are on lists for patients who have a date or an indicative date.

This brings the total waiting for the different appointments to 908,519.

Cyberattack

This is the first update on the hospital figures since the devastating cyberattack on the HSE in mid-May. The April figure stood at 883,727 people on these lists.

“The cyberattack continues to impact on the data submitted to the NTPF by hospitals and on the information published," said a spokesperson for the National Treatment Purchase Fund, which collates the figures.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said its members view the latest figures with “extreme concern”.

“Every single one of these represents a person and a family seeking healthcare, often while experiencing pain, suffering, and the psychological distress at not knowing when they will be able to receive treatment," said IHCA vice president Rob Landers.

"As hospital consultants, we want to help alleviate this distress and provide the care they need.”

Prof Landers linked the spiralling numbers to staffing shortages, saying one in five consultant roles are vacant or filled by a temporary locum doctor.

The outpatient waiting list has now reached 652,498, up from 630,305 in May.

Today’s statistics are a reminder that despite the success of the vaccine rollout, the hard work and dedication of frontline doctors and their colleagues, together with the resilience of the public, our public hospitals now face a challenge of almost equal magnitude to Covid.”

Prof Landers called for multi-annual budgeting from the Government to fund a long-term plan.

“Reducing the record 908,519 people on some form of waiting list will take years to achieve, but will result in better outcomes for patients,” he said.