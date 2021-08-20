GRA concerned over Garda cars  transporting patients to hospital

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has expressed concern that Garda patrol cars have been used to transport patients from their homes to hospitals, instead of ambulances.

GRA vice president Brendan O’Connor told Newstalk Breakfastthat GRA members were being forced to make decisions without the relevant medical knowledge or training.

“What we’ve been seeing in recent times is gardaí being sent to calls, where an ambulance is not available or in advance of the arrival of an ambulance, and our members are not qualified and don't have the training to do that, so that’s what we’re concerned about," he said.

Mr O'Connor said that gardaí were routinely being dispatched to situations that were “purely medical".

Citing recent incidents in Dundalk and one in Donegal, Mr O'Connor said that responding gardaí were clear in their understanding that no ambulance was going to arrive.

"The guards found themselves in a position where they had to make a decision whether it was appropriate to place the person in a car and bring them to hospital," he said.

Crossover

Mr O'Connor said there were always situations in which the actions of gardaí and members of the National Ambulance Service have always "had a crossover".

"There are numerous occasions where we’d need to assist them, from something as simple as assisting with lifting a patient to if there was a public order element," he said.

However, the GRA vice president said it was “inappropriate and not exactly good practice” to put gardaí in a position where they would have to make medical decisions on behalf of a patient.

Mr O'Connor said he wasn’t sure why gardaí were being sent instead of paramedics or other first responders, and that he would be raising the issue with the Garda Commission in due course.

"Reports have been sent in locally by members, and we intend to escalate it," he said.

He said protocols needed to be put in place, and arda members needed clarity on their role in such situations.

"It’s inappropriate that we’re being tasked with the role of another emergency service," he added.