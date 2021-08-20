Irishwoman describes Taliban escort out of Afghanistan

Aoife MacManus, one of three Irish people who have managed to leave Afghanistan, has described the experience of having the Taliban escort her to the airport in Kabul.

The Meath woman left the country on Wednesday and is now safe in Islamabad in Pakistan where she said she will remain for a few days before flying home.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Ms MacManus said that the issue for people is not getting flights, it's getting to the gates of the airport due to the crowds of people trying to get access.

She said on Wednesday when they were given the go-ahead she was told they would be given an escort.

"We had an escort, which is actually what's happening at the moment for most NGOs and UN organizations," she said.

"It was the Taliban escort dramatic as it sounds to help us to get as far as the airport.

"They cleared traffic in some way and brought us as close to the gate of the airport as possible."

Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Picture: Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

Ms MacManus described "several thousand" people trying to gain access to the airport and many NGO and UN vehicles were forced to turn back because they could not get to the gates.

"So then there are, you know, 1000s of Afghan people trying to also leave," she said.

"They're trying to make their way with their half-finished visa processes or whatever IDs that they have and their families also try and get in the military side of the airport to leave."

She said she was one of the lucky few and was met at the gates to the airport by US Marines who brought them through and processed their details.

"I didn't feel in danger, she added. "I mean there's always going to be moments where things can turn but I felt quite, quite safe in getting to the gate."

When she finally got into the airport, Ms MacManus described thousands of people "standing or sitting around" waiting for their military flights to bring them to the UK or US.

"It was a scene, she said, "and I was still hearing all the gunshots from outside the airport.

"People were obviously still trying to push their way in from somewhere else and the gunshots would have gone into the air to control the crowds, but still quite a surreal experience."

Two civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Picture: Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that the number has increased slightly to 36 – but three have managed to leave the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that a small number of Irish citizens are now at Kabul Airport, awaiting evacuation.

“The department is not in a position to disclose the specific details of those who have sought consular assistance,” a spokesman said.

Mr Coveney attended an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

“Who knows what is going to happen in the coming days and weeks?” he said.

Mr Coveney said the Government is working with other EU states, as well as the UK and the US, to ensure Irish citizens are able to access flights out of Afghanistan.

The Government said on Tuesday that it will provide one million euro in humanitarian funding to support people in Afghanistan through the UN High Commission for Refugees.

It has also vowed to provide a further 150 humanitarian visas for Afghans under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme.