Man, 24, arrested after drugs seized in joint operation targeting organised crime

The seized heroin and ammunition discovered as part of today's search targeting organised crime. Picture: Gardaí

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 18:33
Ciarán Sunderland

A joint operation targeting organised crime in Dublin has led to the seizure of ammunition, illegal drugs worth more than €140,000, and the arrest of a 24-year-old man. 

Gardaí from the Ballymun Divisional Drugs Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), as well as the Revenue Customs Service, took part in the raid. 

As part of an ongoing operation targeting persons involved in organised crime investigators searched a premises in Ballymun. 

As well as the arrest of a man at the scene, gardaí and revenue discovered the following: 

  • Nearly €80,000 worth of suspected heroin, 
  • Around €64,000 of suspected cannabis herb, 
  • Approximately €150 worth of suspected benzodiazepine, 
  • 40, 9mm rounds of semi-automatic ammunition.
  • All drugs are pending analysis and in total represent an estimated value of €144,150.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ballymun Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing. 

