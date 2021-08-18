First Pfizer doses from Romania arrive in largest weekly delivery of Covid vaccines-HSE's Paul Reid

It is the largest weekly delivery of vaccine doses for the vaccine program according to HSE chief Paul Reid. Picture: PA 

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 12:29
Ciarán Sunderland

Ireland has received its biggest weekly delivery of Covid vaccines this morning including the first tranche of the 700,000 Pfizer vaccines sourced from Romania. 

Numbering over 540,000 doses, HSE Chief Paul Reid said today's delivery was boosted by the arrival of the Pfizer doses arriving from Romania. 

Mr Reid said the delivery would be important for vaccinating the small remaining proportion of the population yet to receive a dose.

"It's key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated," he tweeted.

Vaccine rollout

The latest delivery comes as the HSE Chief praised the progress of the vaccine rollout program. 

Mr Reid said 82% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated while 90% are partially vaccinated having received their first dose. 

The HSE chief executive also said "continued great progress" had been made vaccinating the 12-15 age cohort since registration opened for parents last week. 

Almost 100,000 children in this age bracket had been registered and 47,000 vaccines administered, he said. 

Romania delivery

The government's decision to buy the 700,000 Pfizer vaccine doses from Romania was first reported in July as the country had decided to stop importing vaccines due to slow uptake amongst its citizens.

This was later finalised at the start of August and confirmed by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin. 

The Government had hoped to buy a million doses, including 700,000 Pfizer/BioNTech and 300,000 Moderna vaccines.

Both are mRNA vaccines and are approved for use in under-18s by the European Medicines Agency.

The mRNA vaccine uses tiny fragments of the virus’s genetic code to teach the body how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response.

The vaccine is now set to be the main supply source for the country's vaccine programme as the HSE has decided to stop placing orders for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines. 

Deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines were plagued by supply constraints and contributed to great frustration among health officials. 

Romania has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the EU, and there had been fears vaccines would spoil by the end of this month if not used or sold on.

