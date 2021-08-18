Irish Islamic cleric: West must ensure no return to Taliban 'dark days'

A prominent Irish Islamic cleric said Ireland and other Western governments should use their levers of power over the Taliban around aid, trade and diplomatic recognition to ensure there is no return to the “dark days of the 90s”.

Dr Umar Al-Qadri said there were “mixed and conflicting reports” from different parts of Afghanistan regarding the reality of “new Taliban” that the extremist outfit is now eager to portray to the outside world.

The religious leader, who has family and school connections to neighbouring Pakistan, said: “We all saw the manner in which the Taliban conducted themselves not only when they were in power in the 1990s but also their behaviour during their insurgency in Afghanistan and spilling over into Pakistan over the last 20 years as well.

I just don't see a clear demarcation at any point over those two decades that would give me the confidence to say the Taliban have changed.”

He said he was “trying to be hopeful” they would behave better with the eyes of the world on them and fearful of further interventions.

'New Taliban' image

But he added: “Already there are mixed and conflicting reports coming out of different areas of Afghanistan, and suggestions that the situation outside of Kabul is very different to the 'new Taliban' image being projected there.”

His major concerns were for women, children and marginalised communities.

On statements by the Taliban that women will have freedoms and rights, within Sharia Law, he said: “Sharia literally means 'rule of law' in Arabic, and whilst it's become a scary word in the culture of the West, the truth is that it doesn't have one definition or one set meaning."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at at his first news conference in Kabul on Tueday. He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that 'everyone is forgiven'. Picture: AP /Rahmat Gul

In relation to how Ireland and the West should deal with the Taliban, he said: “Loathe as I am to rehabilitate the Taliban, I think our short to medium term will have to be purely utilitarian, and that Western governments can use the levers they have at their disposal around aid, trade and recognition to ensure there is no regression to the dark days of the 90s.”

He said this included women’s rights to participate fully in society, children’s rights to access education regardless of gender or economic status and a continued commitment to the rule of law.

Executions and barbaric punishments

He said an end to summary executions and barbaric punishments was “the bare minimum” the Taliban must provide immediately.

In the medium term, he said there needed to be continued development of civil society in Afghanistan, with other political parties allowed to organise and have a voice and free and fair elections.

An internally displaced Afghan girl, whose family fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in front of her makeshift tent at a camp on the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, last week. Picture: AP /Rahmat Gul

Regarding refugees, he said Ireland had the capacity “to do more than take 150 people and we should”, adding he was acutely aware of our housing crisis.

UNHCR Ireland told the Irish Examiner that the Irish Government had committed to admitting 1,350 refugees on resettlement between 2021-22, but that the Covid-19 pandemic had badly affected implementation, with only 250 arriving to date.

It said missions were planned by the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP) later this year to interview Syrian refugees.

It said: “Any new commitments under consideration by the Irish Government for the humanitarian admission or resettlement of Afghan nationals should be additional to and not adversely affect existing commitments under the IRPP resettlement programme.”

It said the UNHCR had received “numerous queries” from individuals in Ireland seeking further information on how to bring family members to Ireland from Afghanistan and neighbouring countries.

“Any moves by the Government to ease administrative procedures and broaden the groups of people family members can apply to be reunited with would be welcomed,” it said.