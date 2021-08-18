Coveney: 33 Irish citizens now waiting to leave Afghanistan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that the number of Irish passport holders in Afghanistan waiting to get home has risen to 33 - 25 adults and eight dependents.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he explained that the Government was working closely with its EU partners and the UK to secure places on military flights once Kabul airport was secured.

“People will not be left behind.”

It could take a few days for the 33 to get out as the situation at the airport remained chaotic, he said.

The process of getting the people out was underway and Ireland was relying on the US for safe passage for them through Kabul airport.

Picture: Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

Mr Coveney said he was confident that the people would get out “so long as the airport is secured”, but it was a fluid situation.

The emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday involved “a very good discussion” with European countries agreeing to join together to ensure that all EU citizens could get out of Afghanistan.

Some countries had better resources than Ireland so it made sense to avail of them, he said.

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs Inc. shows the military side of Kabul International Airport, also known as Hamid Karzai International Airport, Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021. Picture: AP

Meanwhile, retired Brigadier General, Ger Aherne, says the Government should be able to fly them home immediately rather than being "embarrassed" by going to EU states "for a lift".

"We're long past being embarrassed by this situation we need our own sovereign capability, vested in the military," he said.

"We need to have an independent capability these days, rather than the embarrassing situation where we have to try and hitchhike lifts on military aircraft, owned other EU member states, other places like South America or Mali, or in this case, Afghanistan."

Ireland urged to do more

The Irish Government is being urged to accommodate at least 1,000 Afghan refugees fleeing their country as the Taliban seize control.

Ireland has committed to taking between 150 and 300 people from Afghanistan, and they are due to arrive here in the coming days and weeks.

However, Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, says that is not enough and "additional concrete actions" are needed.

"We're calling for the government to commit to the resettlement of at least 1,000 Afghan refugees," he said.

"We welcome the government's statements so far, and they're in contrast to other European Union government statements which have been much less positive."

Afghan security guards stand on a wall as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Picture: AP

Yesterday, the Department of Justice said Afghan nationals in Ireland who have received deportation orders can request that they be revoked.

The department has said no deportation orders will be enacted given the current situation in the country and requests for them to be revoked will be “prioritised”.

A total of 233 deportation orders have been issued for Afghan nationals in the last decade.

A spokesman said: “No deportation orders for Afghan nationals will be enforced in the current circumstances.

“For those with an existing deportation order, a request can be made to revoke the order. Any such request will be prioritised.”