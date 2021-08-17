Roadmap for loosening of Covid restrictions to be announced at end of the month

Roadmap for loosening of Covid restrictions to be announced at end of the month

A roadmap for the sectors which have yet to open, including nightlife and the arts, is expected on that day. File photo: Pexels

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 20:25
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Ireland's new roadmap for the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be announced after a Cabinet meeting on August 31.

A government Covid-19 sub-committee meeting will be held this Thursday for what government sources call a "run-down" of the current situation, ahead of a more substantive meeting next week, which will include briefings from public health officials.

This meeting is expected to form the basis for the recommendations which will be passed onto the Cabinet when it meets on the last day of the month.

Government sources say the decisions will likely be based less on regulations and restrictions rather than the available options once a certain amount of the population are fully vaccinated and based on public health advice from the current Covid-19 situation at the time.

If the country reaches a high percentage of adults vaccinated, such as 90%, it is hoped more options than once thought will be made available.

It is expected that religious services, communions and confirmations will be given the green light to resume as well as a roadmap for the sectors which have yet to open, including nightlife and the arts, which the government has been under sustained lobbying to reopen as soon as possible.

Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin is said to be working with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and colleagues in the HSE to ascertain whether other measures, such as antigen testing, could accelerate reopening for the live performance sector, which has been decimated by the pandemic.

Government sources have confirmed they expect schools to reopen as normal and are making preparations to do so with the sector.

