Older people struggled with feelings of loneliness and neglect during pandemic

Hope and optimism are returning for older people but a new report also shows the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic led to loneliness and a feeling they were being neglected.

The report, published by the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (Tilda), uses the experiences of 4,000 older people involved in the project to outline just how the pandemic has affected them since March 2020.

According to the report, entitled In Their Own Words: The Voices of Older Irish People in the Covid-19 Pandemic, a fifth of respondents said they felt they had the capacity to cope or demonstrated resilience to the challenges of the public health emergency, while a similar percentage of people referred to increased feelings of social isolation or loneliness.

Dislike of the word ‘cocooning’

Many said their greatest challenge was coping with the loneliness brought on by the pandemic, while others voiced their frustration at feeling neglected and disregarded by the media or public health commentators, and a dislike of the word ‘cocooning’.

According to the report: "Many participants found the word disrespectful and difficult to understand in terms of public health advice, and some felt it personally unnecessary."

Those findings chimed with those expressed by older people in another report, published by the Alliance of Age Sector NGOs last month. Some referred to the challenges of losing their jobs or experiencing an increase in working hours due to their role as essential workers.

Most participants had a strong desire to meet up with children and grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.

One 72-year-old, named Rachel, said: "It has changed the whole way of life. You can’t go just to walk around the shop if you want to, not necessarily to buy anything, just to walk about. I miss that I can’t go visiting my brothers and sisters when I feel like it. It will be a long time before things return to anything that was near normal.”

One man, Ben, said: "I am 81 years of age but yet I exercise about five days a week. I go to the gym for the exercises. I missed that very much because I couldn’t even go for a walk.”

Emer, 68, said: "Looking through windows at my grandchildren was the worst thing ever. They did not understand."

Andrea, 68, said: "I was going through a bereavement before Covid and to be honest Covid made things worse for me. Living alone takes a while to get used to.”

Children and grandchildren

The Tilda report did find optimism among the cohort participating in the study. More than half of those involved referred to hope for the future when asked what they most looked forward to once the pandemic had ended and most participants had a strong desire to meet up with children and grandchildren, as well as other family and friends.

Many want to re-engage with activities suspended due to Covid-19 and some respondents said they hoped to see a more just society emerge once the pandemic had finally ended.

Professor Rose Anne Kenny, principal investigator of Tilda, said: "Not only have older adults been disproportionately impacted by the fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, but the sacrifices they have had to make throughout have been enormous."