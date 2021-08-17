Ryan Tubridy subjected to homophobic slurs in 'menacing' encounter in Dublin

Ryan Tubridy has hit out after he was verbally attacked on the street for his “beliefs” around Covid and other issues.

The RTÉ presenter had been walking with his eldest daughter in Dún Laoghaire when two people in their 20s verbally assaulted him.

Mr Tubridy said young men shouting at him in the street was something that was becoming more of a problem in his home town.

He said it was okay if people had a “contrary point of view” on the virus but pleaded for the discourse around it to be “civil” and “dignified”.

Discussing the first incident on his radio show, Mr Tubridy said “a young guy of about 25 or 26” who passed him and threw out a homophobic slur at the presenter as he did so.

Mr Tubridy stated that he had “two things” he could do with the incident.

“I could stop and ask him why would he do that or I could keep going and not cause a fuss.

“To be honest with you, I think I would have let myself down if I didn’t challenge him.

“And it was a physical risk because he was a big guy, and if you know me, you know that I’m not one of those.

“But I was fed up with it because even though I’ve spent lovely times in Kenmare recently and Clifden recently, and not a bother at all. Unfortunately on my own doorstep it’s becoming more of a problem with young men in their 20s.”

'Menacing'

Mr Tubridy said he went back to the man who uttered the slur and asked what he had said.

The man repeated the slur before Mr Tubridy asked him “why would you say that?”. The RTÉ presenter said the man replied by saying: “Because I don’t believe in your beliefs.”

Mr Tubridy said he asked what beliefs the man meant, with the man squaring up to the presenter and the situation “getting a little menacing”.

He told listeners on his RTÉ show that man cited “all your beliefs” at which point Mr Tubridy walked away as it “wasn’t going to go anywhere”.

“I was unhappy about it,” the presenter added.

“I was sad about it. Because this is my home town and everyone is so nice” and that “nearly everywhere I go, people are lovely.”

Mr Tubridy said he was “troubled” by the incident as shortly after another man in his early 20s started “roaring” at him, saying: “You’re the virus. You’re a paedophile virus”.

The presenter stated that there was “no talking to him” when asked why he was being abusive.

“He was reeling off the points of – I think they seem to be conversation points of people who agree with him. Which is to find people in public life and blame them for all their ills.

“And it could be [Cheif Medical Officer]Tony Holohan, it could be [Deputy Cheif Medical Officer] Ronan Glynn, it could be [RTÉ Health Correspondent] Fergal Bowers, all of whom I hear have had menacing messages sent to them.”

Ryan Tubridy: “My beliefs, let’s talk about it. All I’ve said since this pandemic began is ‘let’s get through it together’. That’s my belief."

The second man covered his face when Mr Tubridy took out his phone and walked away continuing to shout abuse.

Mr Tubridy said he couldn’t ignore the incidents when they occurred, saying there had been two other incidents in the past six months.

“I’d just be curious to know, what’s the matter with these guys, in their 20s, who are clearly disempowered or that there’s a focus issue.

“Is there something that people like me have done to upset them so much that they feel that they can shout at me in the street in broad daylight, with family beside me, and think it’s cool to be shouting the most awful names.

“Where does that come from?”

Mr Tubridy added that he had hoped in his “intellectual naivety” that he could talk it out with the people who shout abuse at him.

“My beliefs, let’s talk about it. All I’ve said since this pandemic began is ‘let’s get through it together’. That’s my belief.

“If I believe the vaccine is going to help us all? Yeah. Look at the figures in hospitals today.

“The people who are sick in hospitals, for the majority, are people who have not been vaccinated.

“Follow the science. Follow the medicine. I think it makes sense.”

Mr Tubridy said that there was a “strain of thought in society” that doesn’t believe in any of that but that it was ok.

“I’m not against your contrary point of view, but have it out in a civil, dignified way, please.

“That’s my message.”